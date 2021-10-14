live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Is India Entering The Third Wave of COVID-19 As Active Cases In Kerala Hit New Highs

As India is witnessing a rise in the daily COVID-19 cases from across the states, scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have warned that this spike in cases should analyse local data to prepare for the third wave and limit virus spread. South India states such as Kerala is among the list of states which is experiencing a sudden surge in daily coronavirus cases and according to the recent data Kerala is also recording the highest number of fresh COVID-19 infections since the past few days.

In a recent report, the government has stated that after dropping for a few days, Kerala's active coronavirus case tally again went up on Wednesday, as over 11,079 people tested positive for the deadly infection. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

