live

COVID-19 Live Updates: WHO Chief Calls Distribution Of Booster Doses "A Scandal That Must Stop" As The Fear Of Third Wave Intensifies

WHO Chief has called the distribution of the booster shot of COVID-19 'a scandal' that must stop. Know why.

Several nations, including India, have begun discussions on coronavirus vaccines in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases around the world, but the WHO chief has dubbed the distribution of booster doses a "scandal that must stop now."

It may be remembered that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked for a global booster ban a few months ago. The moratorium was later extended till the end of the year by the WHO chief. However, other countries, notably Germany, Israel, Canada, and the United States, ignored the prohibition and began implementing booster systems. WHO Chief Tedros said, "It makes no sense to give boosters to healthy adults or to vaccinate kids, when health workers, older people and other high-risk groups around the world are still waiting for their first dose."

According to the WHO, countries with high vaccination coverage are busily stockpiling vaccines, whilst numerous impoverished countries are having difficulty getting even the first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine for their citizens.

India is yet to take a decision on the use of booster doses, and is currently trying to vaccinate people with the first and second doses of the COVID-19 shots. Experts believe that, given the threat of the COVID-19 third wave, the government should focus on getting the first and second doses to as many people as possible before pushing forward with the booster dose.

LIVE UPDATES