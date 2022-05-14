live

Global COVID Death Toll Crosses 6.26 Min, New Zealand PM Tests Positive

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

So far, more than 520.5 million people worldwide have been infected with COVID-19, and over 6.26 million have died from the infectious disease. As on Saturday morning, the Johns Hopkins University recorded the current global caseload and the death toll at 520,575,578 and 6,262,140, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with 82,421,624 cases and 999,518 deaths. In terms of COVID caseload, India is ranked second at 43,116,254.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has informed that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

TRENDING NOW

"Despite best efforts, unfortunately, I've joined the rest of my family and tested positive for Covid-19," Ardern posted on social media on Saturday morning.

She added that she has been isolating at home with her family since Sunday when her fiancee Clarke Gayford tested positive, Xinhua news agency reported.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES