So far, more than 520.5 million people worldwide have been infected with COVID-19, and over 6.26 million have died from the infectious disease. As on Saturday morning, the Johns Hopkins University recorded the current global caseload and the death toll at 520,575,578 and 6,262,140, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with 82,421,624 cases and 999,518 deaths. In terms of COVID caseload, India is ranked second at 43,116,254.
Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has informed that she had tested positive for Covid-19.