COVID-19 Live Updates: China Battles Worst COVID-19 Outbreak In Two Years As Cases Surge Massively, Locks Down City of 9 Million



As most of the countries across the world are opening up, the situation in China, the country where deadly COVID-19 was first identified is now under partial or full lockdown as a result of a sudden spike in the cases. According to the National Health Commission, on Sunday, the country reported 3,100 new locally transmitted cases in a single day, which is the highest in two years. Talking about the sudden spike in the cases, experts have stated that this could be due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 which is so far the most mutated version of the coronavirus.

Following the massive rise in the cases, the government has ordered a complete shutdown the Shenzhen city, which has a population of over 17 million. Taking cognizance of the current situation of COVID, the city authorities have urged the residents to work from home and to step out only to buy daily necessities.

Meanwhile, experts in India have also stated concern over uplifting mask mandates in some parts of the country. According to them the government must not take the declining graph of the virus outbreak as an opportunity to not follow the safety rules but should make sure that people are maintaining the safety protocols in order to not invite any further surge in the cases. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

