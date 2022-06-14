live

COVID-19 Pandemic Is Not Over Yet, Get Vaccinated: Centre Warns Amid Fourth Wave Scare

The deadly coronavirus pandemic is not over yet, get you jab as early as possible, the Centre warned on Monday amid sudden spike in cases.

Will there be another wave of the deadly coronavirus in the country? Amid rising speculations about the possible 4th wave of COVID-19 in India, several states have reported a surge in daily cases. According to the latest data, the country has logged over 8,000 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total tally to 4,32,30,101. At least 10 deaths were also reported, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,24,771.

Taking cognizance of the deteriorating situation in the country, the health minister on Monday alerted people to stay vigilant and follow the COVID safety norms. The ministry also warned that the "Covid-19 is not over yet" and urged States to focus on the vaccination coverage. "Covid-19 is not over yet. There are reports of rising cases of Covid-19 in some states. It is important at this time to be alert and not forget Covid Appropriate behaviour (CAB), such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent the spread of the infection," Mandaviya stressed. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

