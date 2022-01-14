live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Third Wave Grips India, Country Logs 2.64 Lakh New Cases, 315 Deaths In 24 Hrs

India witnessed a 6.7 per cent jump in new Covid cases as it added 2.64 lakh new infections over the last 24 hours, up from the 2.47 lakh new daily cases reported yesterday.

In 2019, coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan city. The virus spread across the globe in no time, leading to massive death counts and crashing the complete healthcare system across the countries. It was barely a few months back when India was fighting its biggest battle against the second wave of COVID-19 which swept the country leaving lakhs affected with the infection. However, the scars from this pandemic phase were not even over when the emergence of another virulent strain was reported from South Africa. Omicron variant of coronavirus is the current 'Variant of Concern' as designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and it has already spread its tentacles across the states in India.

The country is currently in its third wave of COVID-19, driven primarily by the Omicron variant which is so far the highest mutated version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to the latest reports by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India logged 2,64,202 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The new cases mark a 6.7 per cent jump from the 2.47 lakh daily cases reported yesterday. A total of 5,753 Omicron cases are amongst all Covid cases reported so far.

The national capital is also witnessing a steady surge in daily cases. The latest data shows that Delhi reported record 28,867 fresh Covid cases and 31 deaths. The positivity rate in the city stands at 29.21 per cent. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

