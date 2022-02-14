Nursery To Class 8 Students Return To School Today In Delhi As COVID Cases Decline

live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Nursery To Class 8 Students Return To School Today In Delhi As Cases Decline

All schools in Delhi were shut in late December last year following the outbreak of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Schools in the national capital have opened for nursery classes to class 8 from today amid a significant drop in the daily Covid-19 infection numbers in the state. All schools in Delhi were shut in late December last year following the outbreak of the fast-spreading Omicron variant. This comes a week after the government announced to reopen the physical classes for the 9 to 12 standard. The government has however issued some strict guidelines for the schools to conduct the physical classes.

According to guidelines issued out by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), schools have to ensure regular sanitisation of the premises, thermal scanning, wearing of masks, adequate availability of soaps and hand sanitizers, and staggered lunch breaks among others. School authorities have to also ensure that teachers and other staff members are vaccinated. They are free to decide on the number of students they want to accommodate based on their infrastructure but have to follow Covid-appropriate behavior at all times.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday reported 804 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate declined further to 1.50 per cent. According to the latest report, with the current numbers, the national capital's coronavirus case count increased to 18,51,320 and the death toll climbed to 26,072. Follow TheHealthSite.com to stay updated with all the latest news on COVID-19.

