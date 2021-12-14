live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron Spreads Further In India, UK Reports Its First Death

Omicron, which was believed to be less severe than Delta, has led to a devastating situation in the UK as the country reported its first death due to the new variant on Monday. Get all the latest COVID updates here!

In a shocking revelation on Monday, UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the country has seen its first death due to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. "Sadly yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations, and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron, " he said.

Following the news of a person's demise in the UK, the PM emphasized the need to get a booster shot. "So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters."

This comes after the UK government announced new measures to control the spread of the Omicron variety on Sunday, raising the COVID Alert Level in response to the "rapid increase" in cases. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is under fire for allegedly breaking COVID regulations last Christmas, was scheduled to deliver a speech to the nation at 2000 GMT.

Meanwhile, the situation in India is not worse but the country has reported more Omicron cases in the past few days. On Monday, Maharashtra logged two new cases of the Omicron variant, bringing the total tally of the country to 40. While this is not a concerning number right now, but authorities consider it as a warning to keep your guard up and practice precaution to avoid a surge in cases in India.

