Delhi’s COVID Cases Rise By 50%, More School Students Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Noida and Ghaziabad

This comes a day after schools in Noida and Ghaziabad were asked to shut down after several students tested positive for the virus. Follow TheHealthsite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

At a time when the speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic is so high in India, the national capital logged a spike of 50 per cent in its daily cases. According to the latest updates, Delhi reported 299 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 118 per cent from the daily count recorded two days ago. With the new figures, the state's COVID positivity has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent. The uptick in the daily cases comes days after city's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the city government was keeping a watchful eye on the COVID-19 situation and there was no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.

Meanwhile, ten more students tested positive for the deadly infection in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district. This comes a day after schools in Noida and Ghaziabad were asked to shut down after several students tested positive for the virus. Follow TheHealthsite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

