Covid-19 Live Updates: Karnataka To Issue Strict Norms To Control The Third Wave

Ahead of the festive season, the Karnataka government has asked officials to enforce strict Covid-19 rules. Read on to get all updates and information on the pandemic right here!

Despite a dip in the number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has instructed Karnataka to implement rigorous COVID-19 norms during the impending third wave in October-November. State authorities have stated that if the state is still prudent to exercise caution during the festival season in the light of the third wave of Covid-19.

As the fear grows, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also emphasized the importance of Covid injections in decreasing Covid deaths. It has been reported that unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to die from the lethal disease than those who have gotten the jab. Data reveals that the Covid-19 vaccine, which is presently available, offers strong protection against hospitalization and mortality for most patients, even during the delta surge.

So far, India has administered over 74.38 crores (74,38,37,643) doses of Covid vaccinations in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, India saw a single-day increase of 27,254 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3,32,64,175, while the number of active cases fell to 3,74,269, bringing the total number of infections to 3,32,64,175. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the death toll from the sickness has risen to 4,42,874, with 219 daily fatalities.

According to the government, the daily new case count has been below 50,000 for the past 78 days. The number of active cases has dropped to 3,74,269, accounting for 1.13 per cent of all infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 97.54 per cent, according to the ministry. In a two-year period, the active COVID-19 caseload was reduced by 10,652 cases. The daily positive rate was 2.26 per cent on average. The rate has been below 3% for the past 14 days, and below 5% for 97 days in a row, according to the ministry. The positivity rate for the week was 2.11 per cent. According to the Health Ministry, the figure has been below 3% for the past 80 days.

