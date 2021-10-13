live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India to roll out needle-free Covid-19 vaccine 'ZyCov-D' this month

ZyCoV-D vaccine will be administered to the age group of 12-18 years.

Despite vaccination rates picking up around the world, Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in some countries. According to Xinhua news agency, Russia recorded 28,190 new infections and 973 Covid-related fatalities over the past 24 hours. This is the highest daily count of Covid deaths reported in the country since the start of the pandemic. With this, the country's death toll has gone up to 218,345 and total caseload to 7,832,964, the official coronavirus monitoring and response centre said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the ongoing third wave of Covid-19 in Mexico is showing signs of abating since the past 10 weeks. Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell on Tuesday confirmed a 30 per cent decline this week, which is thought to be the "most sustained" drop registered since the onset of the pandemic here in late February 2020, the news agency reported. The current rate of hospital occupancy is 78 per cent lower than the first week of January 2021, during the peak of the second wave, Lopez-Gatel added.

LIVE UPDATES

