COVID-19 Deaths Pass Two Million Mark In Europe; Mumbai Logs 139 New Cases, Highest Since Feb 23

Amid rising speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in India, Mumbai, the worst-hit state in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has reported a surge in daily cases. According to the latest report, the city has logged 139 new cases of COVID infection in the last 24 hours, the highest daily count since February 23. Mumbai's total tally now stands at 10,61,177, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,563.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that the total number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Europe, the long-time epicentre of the pandemic, has passed two million. The UN health agency in a statement said, "A devastating milestone has passed as reported confirmed Covid-19 deaths from countries in the WHO European Region have exceeded more than 2 million people".

