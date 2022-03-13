live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Too Soon To Declare COVID-19 Pandemic An Endemic, Says WHO

Wondering with all the cases declining, COVID-19 will soon be endemic or not? WHO recently made a statement that it is too soon to declare it an end game.

We are in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and it seems like the trend is slowly declining. But officials from the World Health Organisation (WHO) think that it is too soon to declare an endemic as cases are still rising in some parts of the world.

The WHO stated that such a proclamation is not being considered at this time. While instances have decreased in many countries, fatalities have increased in Hong Kong, with China reporting more than 1,000 new cases per day for the first time in two years, according to a Bloomberg article.

According to the UN Health Agency, they are currently focused on what conditions would indicate that the public health emergency proclaimed on January 30, 2020, has ended.

"Such a declaration would be not just a meaningful symbolic step, it would add momentum to the rollback of many pandemic-era public health policies."

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it is continuing to monitor the global spread of omicron, including a "stealth" strain known as BA.2, which has been confirmed to re-infect some persons after an initial Omicron infection. There is conflicting evidence as to whether it produces more severe disease, but immunizations appear to be equally effective.

LIVE UPDATES