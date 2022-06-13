live

Is New COVID Surge Alarm For 4th Wave? Country Sees Over 8,000 News Infection In 24 Hours

Are these signs of an impending COVID-19 fourth wave in India? country logged over 8k new cases of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours.

In the wake of a sudden spike in the daily COVID-19 cases in several parts of the country, experts have cautioned against taking the deadly virus lightly. According to the latest updates, the country has logged a total of 8,084 new cases of the deadly virus, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,24,771.

India reports 8,084 COVID19 cases and 10 deaths. Active cases rise to 47,995. Daily positivity 3.24% pic.twitter.com/hW2FQsIf17 ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

On the other hand, the national capital posted 4,068 fresh cases during the week, a rise of 68% over the tally in the preceding seven days (2,419). Some of the other states that are also witnessing a sudden spike are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

