Though the Covid test positivity rate (TPR) is declining across the country, the death tally continues to be high in some states. Overall India saw as many as 4,002 deaths due to the viral disease on Saturday, taking the death toll to 367,081, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Maharashtra reported the highest number of deaths, at 2,619, followed by Tamil Nadu (378), Kerala (173) and Karnataka (159). Delhi recorded 290 new cases, lowest in over 3 months, and 24 deaths on Saturday, as per the Ministry data (updated at 8 pm Saturday). While the positivity rate dipped to 0.30 per cent in the national capital, the new fatalities pushed the Covid death toll to 24,800, according to the health department.

India’s daily Covid count went below the 90,000-mark on Saturday, the first time in more than two months. With 84,332 new infections registered in the last 24 hours, the country’ Covid-19 caseload rose to 29,359,155.