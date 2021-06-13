Though the Covid test positivity rate (TPR) is declining across the country the death tally continues to be high in some states. Overall India saw as many as 4002 deaths due to the viral disease on Saturday taking the death toll to 367081 according to the Union Health Ministry data. Maharashtra reported the highest number of deaths at 2619 followed by Tamil Nadu (378) Kerala (173) and Karnataka (159). Delhi recorded 290 new cases lowest in over 3 months and 24 deaths on Saturday as per the Ministry data (updated at 8 pm Saturday). While the positivity rate dipped to 0.30