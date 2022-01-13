live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India Battles Third Wave of COVID As Country Records 2.47 Lakh New Cases In Big Jump

India is currently fighting the third wave of deadly coronavirus, mostly driven by the two most contagious strains, Delta and Omicron. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the updates related to COVID.

India logged nearly 2.50 lakh coronavirus cases today, the highest single-day rise in the last few weeks. The country is currently battling the third wave of COVID-19, which is mostly driven by the two most contagious and transmissible variants of COVID-19, namely Delta and Omicron. Delta was found in India in 2020 and was the dominant strain in the ferocious second wave of COVID, whereas the Omicron variant, which is the current Variant of Concern (VOC) was first identified in South Africa. This is the most mutated version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, India's total tally now stands at 3.60 crore, which includes 5,488 cases of Omicron variant reported across 28 states. The active cases comprise 3.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.59 per cent.

Taking cognizance of the deteriorating COVID situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation today. The prime minister will interact with the chief ministers on the COVID-related situation on Thursday at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases mainly due to the Omicron variant, Fresh curbs have been imposed in various parts of the country to check the spread of the highly transmissible virus. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the updates related to COVID.

