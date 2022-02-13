live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Bihar To Get Rid Of All Restrictions From Monday Until Further Notice

Bihar is all set to remove all curbs and restrictions starting Monday as posted by the chief minister of the state. Follow this page to get all COVID-19 updates!

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Saturday that all COVID-19 limitations will be abolished from February 14 till further orders. The decision was made due to a decrease of COVID-19 instances in the state during a review meeting.

The chief minister said in a tweet, "The current status of COVID-19 infection was reviewed today. In view of the continuous decrease in corona infection, all types of restrictions have been lifted from February 14 till further orders."

All activities will restart normally, according to Kumar, if COVID-19 proper behaviour and Standard Operating Procedures are followed (SOPs).

District governments have been given the authority to set limitations based on local conditions.

District officials have been given authority to implement limits based on local conditions.

He advised individuals to continue to be cautious, keep social distance, and wear a mask when out.

The chief minister requested people "to take precautions and use masks, maintain social distancing while going out of the house."

(With inputs from agencies)

