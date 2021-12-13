live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Fully Vaccinated 20-Year-Old Man Becomes Chandigarh's First Omicron Case

COVID-19 variant Omicron, first detected in South Africa has been categorised as 'Variant of Concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Follow this space for all the related to COVID-19 from around the world.

Amid rising concerns over a possible third wave of COVID-19 in India, a 20-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Chandigarh from Italy to meet his relatives vaccinated 20-year-old man, who recently returned from Italy, has been tested positive for the highly virulent variant of coronavirus - Omicron, becoming Chandigarh's first confirmed case. According to the health officials, the man has received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19. Speaking to the media, the concerned health experts stated that the man was asymptomatic throughout.

In a statement, the officials said, "The man is fully inoculated with Pfizer vaccine which he got in Italy. He has been kept in isolation for the last 11 days. His report for whole genomic sequencing was received late night on December 11 and has been found positive for Omicron variant."

This comes at a time when Omicron cases in India are seeing a steady surge from across the states. On Sunday, the total tally of the Omicron positive cases in India rose to 33. Taking to Twitter, the Health Department has also appealed to all citizens of the country to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and urged everyone to get vaccinated against the deadly virus at the earliest. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on Coronavirus from around the world.

