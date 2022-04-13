live

Many Students Test COVID Positive In Delhi-NCR; 2 New Omicron Variants Detected In Europe

COVID advisory for private schools

3 students from private schools in Ghaziabad tested positive for coronavirus, while 16 cases - including three teachers - were reported from the school in Noida.

"The fight against COVID-19 is not over yet, and there seems to be no respite." Even as the country goes back to normalcy after two long years of fighting the odds of the deadly coronavirus infection, there is a sudden spike in cases. At the latest, many schools in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ghaziabad were closed after students and teachers tested positive for COVID-19. According to the reports, three students enrolled at two private schools in Ghaziabad tested positive for coronavirus, while 16 cases - including three teachers - were reported from the school in Noida.

The country fought the worst battle against COVID-19 in the second wave and the third wave of the pandemic earlier last year. However, experts have suggested that showing leniency in following the pandemic safety rules will trigger another wave in the country. They have predicted that a new coronavirus surge is expected to hit India in the month of June-July, which will last till September.

