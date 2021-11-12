live

COVID-19 Live Updates: COVID Is Not Over Yet, Delta Still Remains Dominant In India, 13,091 New Cases and 340 Deaths Reported In 24 Hours

Amid fear of the looming third wave of COVID-19 in the country, the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has stated that the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant and thus the main variant of concern in India. The team of experts also noted that as of now no other variants of COVID-19 is a cause of concern for the country. Speaking to the media, researchers from INSACOG said, " Delta, including B.1.617.2 (AY) and AY.x sublineages, continues to be the main VOC globally. As per the latest by the World Health Organisation (WHO) update, Delta has outperformed other variant in most of the countries."

Meanwhile, experts have warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, and thereby people should be more cautious at this point which will decide the fate of the deadly coronavirus. The government, in its latest report, have stated that India has recorded a jump in daily coronavirus cases on Thursday. The country logged 13,091 fresh cases of coronavirus, which is slightly higher than the number of cases recorded on Wednesday. Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES