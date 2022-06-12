live

Maharashtra Battles COVID Spike: State Logs 2,922 New Cases, 1 Death In 24 Hours

Another Global Surge In COVID-19 Mortality

India logged 8,582 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,22,017. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

Are these all the signs of an impending fourth wave of deadly coronavirus? Currently, the one state which experiencing a surge in daily COVID cases in Maharashtra, and the maximum contribution is coming from Mumbai. According to the health ministry, the city has logged a total of 2,922 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of the state to 79,07,631. The state has also reported that a 37-year-old man from Pune, who returned from England on May 12, was diagnosed with BA.5 sub-variant.

Meanwhile, India logged 8,582 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,22,017, while the active cases increased to 44,513, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 5,24,761 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES