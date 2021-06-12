Karnataka reported a significant decline in Covid test positivity rate on Thursday. For the first time in 2 months the state's Covid test positivity rate dropped below 5 per cent said the state health bulletin on Friday. While the positivity rate declined to 4.86 per cent on Thursday compared to 6.58 per cent on Wednesday the mortality rate rose to 1.92 per cent from 1.75 per cent on Wednesday. As many as 159 patients succumbed to the infection across the state on Thursday. With this Karnataka's death toll rose to 32644 including 15263 in Bengaluru. The state registered 8249 new cases on Thursday taking