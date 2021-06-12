Karnataka reported a significant decline in Covid test positivity rate on Thursday. For the first time in 2 months, the state’s Covid test positivity rate dropped below 5 per cent, said the state health bulletin on Friday. While the positivity rate declined to 4.86 per cent on Thursday compared to 6.58 per cent on Wednesday, the mortality rate rose to 1.92 per cent from 1.75 per cent on Wednesday. As many as 159 patients succumbed to the infection across the state on Thursday. With this, Karnataka’s death toll rose to 32,644, including 15,263 in Bengaluru. The state registered 8,249 new cases on Thursday, taking its Covid tally to 27,47,539. Total 1,64,68,975 people have received the Covid-19 vaccine since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16.

With 29,274,823 cases so far, India is the second worst-hit country in terms of infections. As of June 11, 2021, the country has seen 363,079 deaths due to Covid.

Meanwhile, the current global caseload and death toll stands at 175,181,504 and 3,780,592, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,437,110 and 599,175, respectively, according to the University’s latest update on Saturday morning.