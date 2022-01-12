live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India Logs Over 1.94 Lakh Cases, Active Caseload Highest In 211 Days

4,66,362 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, Delhi has seen an exponential rise in the number of coronavirus cases. Follow the page to get all the latest COVID-19 updates!

India recorded 1,94,720 new Covid cases, up over 26,000 from the day before. A total of 442 deaths were reported at the same time, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. With the fresh deaths, the total number of people who have died has risen to 4,84,655. The number of active cases has increased to 9,55,329, accounting for 2.65% of all positive cases in the country.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 21,259 new Covid-19 cases, the greatest number of infections in a single day since May. At least 23 people have died, the largest number of deaths since June 16. The percentage of people who are positive has increased to 25.65%. The total number of infections is now 15,90,155, with a mortality toll of 25,200.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that there will be no lockdown in the national capital and that all restrictions will be gradually eased as the number of cases and fatalities falls. The Delhi Health Department on Tuesday issued a directive to the city's health authorities, hospitals, and dispensaries to adopt the Centre's new Covid testing guideline.

The daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai reduced to 11,647, a 14.66 per cent decrease from Monday. In addition, within 24 hours, the test positive rate (TPR) dropped from 23 per cent to 18 per cent.

