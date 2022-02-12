live

COVID-19 Live Updates: No More Covid Curbs In MP, Schools To Open With Full Strength

Covid situation is under control in the state and hence the government has decided to lift all kind of restrictions, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to lift all Covid-19 restrictions put earlier in the state. A notification issued by the State Home department on Friday said that schools, colleges and coaching centres will be allowed to run with 100 per cent capacity, and all kinds of public movements will now be permitted, starting from Friday onward.

Also, all political, social, religious, business, sports activities will be allowed to function at full capacity across the state.

However, the order said that the night curfew imposed between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. will still continue in the state. Meanwhile, district collectors have been advised to continue with the implementation of micro-containment zone in the areas where new Covid-19 cases are being reported.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the Covid situation is under control in the state and hence the government decided to lift all kind of restrictions put earlier in view of the pandemic.

