With Maharashtra reporting more cases, the government has imposed section 144 for the weekend to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. Get all the COVID updates right here!

Omicron spread further in India with more cases reported in Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Karnataka. With 33 total cases of Omicron in the country, Maharashtra has been reported to have the highest number of infections of the new COVID variant.

According to the Maharashtra government, there have been 17 cases of Omicron reported in the state so far, with seven individuals being discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID. Rallies, morchas, or procession of people or vehicles have been banned in Mumbai to prevent further spread. If the order is broken, there will be consequences.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man from Delhi tested positive for Omicron after travelling to Zimbabwe and South Africa. On December 5, the man from Andhra Pradesh was admitted to the LNJP Hospital in the national capital. The patient, who had been properly vaccinated, complained of weakness.

The first case was of a 37-year-old Tanzanian man who arrived in Delhi fully vaccinated on Sunday. On December 2, the Ranchi resident flew from Tanzania to Doha and then to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight. According to reports, the infected has mild symptoms.

In Rajasthan, 4 members of one family tested positive for the variant out of the nine people admitted to the hospital under speculation. Gujarat too has reported three cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

