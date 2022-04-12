live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi Sees Slight Surge In COVID Cases, India Logs 796 Cases, 19 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours

Delhi Sees Slight Surge In COVID Cases, India Logs 796 Cases, 19 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours

The marginal surge in the cases comes as the country gets rid of the strict COVID protocols. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

Even as the country goes back to normalcy after living with the strict pandemic rules for more than two years, cases are not ready to go down completely. In a latest report, the Union Health Ministry have stated that the country logged 796 new COVID cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 housr, taking the total tally to 4,30,36,928.

Meanwhile, Delhi too reported a slight surge in cases. According to the city's health department, the state logged a total of 137 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday with the positivity rate rising to 2.70 per cent.

With the positivity rate jumping from 0.5 per cent on April 4 to 2.70 on Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the city government is keeping a watchful eye on the COVID-19 situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected. "The daily cases in Delhi are being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital admissions and they are going down. Focus shouldn't be on positivity rate much as of now," Jain said.

TRENDING NOW

The marginal surge in the cases comes as the country gets rid of the strict COVID protocols. Many stated have also withdrawn the mask mandate. But are we safe? Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES