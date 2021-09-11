live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Pfizer To Soon Seek Approval For Vaccines For 5 To 11 Year Olds

India logged 38,000 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of the country to 3,31,74,954. According to the updated data, the death toll has climbed to 4,42,009 with 260 fresh fatalities on Friday. Follow this space for all the news and updates on COVID-19.

As cases are again rising in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the concerning situation of the country. The officials said that states like Kerala and Maharashtra were most hit in the second wave of coronavirus in the country and there can be no room for complacency this time. Speaking to the ministers, PM Modi noted that the country is constantly putting efforts into genome sequencing to monitor the emergence of any new variants of the virus and also to ensure increased oxygen availability.

LIVE UPDATES