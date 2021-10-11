live

COVID-19 Live Updates: AstraZeneca’s Drug Cocktail Can Successfully Treat Coronavirus Infection

As the uplifting of COVID-19 restrictions begin in India, the virologists have warned that the country is not ready to fully reopen the daily operations yet. According to the experts, the reason behind this is the low vaccination rate in various parts of the country. They also warned the people against the long-term effect of the coronavirus pandemic, which may include fatigue, shortness of breath, cognitive dysfunction. "30% of people who are infected by the virus will face these long-term symptoms," said one of the researchers. The virologists also warned against future variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India registered 18,166 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours. The country's total tally now stands at 3,39,53,475, while the active cases declined to 2,30,971, the lowest in 208 days. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES

