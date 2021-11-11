live

COVID-19 Live Updates: UP Crosses 10-Cr Mark In 1st Dose Vaccination, Targeting 30L Doses Per Day

Uttar Pradesh has administered over 13.53 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses and crossed the 10-crore mark in administering the first dose of vaccines, a government spokesman told a news agency. So far, more than 13,53,77,271 Covid-19 vaccine doses, including 10,00,02,539 first doses and 3,53,74,732 double doses, have been administered in the state. Up to 68 per cent of the total eligible adult population in the state has received the first dose of vaccines against Covid-19, and nearly 24 per cent are fully immunised, the agency reported.

The Yogi Adityanath government is targeting to administer 25 to 30 lakh doses per day over the next two months. The CM has already issued orders to speed up the immunisation drive to achieve the target, the spokesman said.

In addition to mega vaccination campaigns, the UP government has implemented the 'Cluster Model 2.0' to speed up second dose coverage in villages and localities where the first dose was successfully administered using the same model.

