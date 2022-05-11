live

Will There Be A Fourth Wave of COVID-19 In India? Experts Say Delta May Be Back In Next Few Months

Will there be another wave of COVID-19 in the country? What will be the impact and how will it affect the country? Let's hear it from the experts.

India is witnessing a spike in cases for a few weeks now. The daily positivity rate is also seeing a rise. According to the latest reports, the country logged 2,897 new cases of deadly infection. The country's total tally now stands at 4,31,10,586. However, active cases have decreased to 19,494. At a time when there is such a sharp spike in the cases, should we all brace for the fourth wave of COVID-19?

An Israel-based study has claimed that the world will witness another COVID-19 outbreak soon. The study authors also said that the highly mutated Omicron and its subvariants will burn themselves out in the next couple of months and there will be another outbreak of Delta or a different coronavirus strain this summer. "Our model indicates there could be another outbreak of Delta or another coronavirus variant this summer," one of the researchers was quoted as saying. FOLLOW TheHealthSite.com FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES ON COVID-19.

