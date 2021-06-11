As India reels under the threat of a ferocious second wave of novel coronavirus, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 death toll catapulted by a whopping 1,915 – a new high – while new infections shot above the 11,000 marks after five days on Thursday. With Bihar revising its figures and putting the total number of fatalities caused by COVID-19 at 9,429, India reported its highest single-day spike of 6,148 deaths, pushing the toll to 3,59,676, while 94,052 new cases took the tally to 2,91,83,121. The active cases have reduced to 11,67,952 comprising 4 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 94.77 per cent.

A total of 3,59,676 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,01,833 from Maharashtra, 32,291 from Karnataka, 28,170 from Tamil Nadu, 24,704 from Delhi, 21,516 from Uttar Pradesh, 16,555 from West Bengal, 15,293 from Punjab, and 13,271 from Chhattisgarh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. For all the live updates follow this space.

