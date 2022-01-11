live

Is This The Beginning of The End? Top Doctor Says Omicron Wave Can End The Pandemic

Omicron is the variant of concern and seeing the rate at which the strain is spreading, there is no doubt that it has more transmissibility compared to all the previous strains of the coronavirus. The sudden surge in daily cases by shattering the old records is a reminder that 'COVID zero' is unlikely. But, there is a good news. Unlike the delta variant which triggered the second wave of COVID-19, Omicron is a mild strain and is only causing mild illness and thus the hospitalisation rate associated with the Omicron variant is also less. The variant mainly attacks the upper respiratory organs and spares the lungs, which in a way is a blessing as the need for oxygen is much lower in patients who are infected with Omicron.

Dr. Monica Gandhi says, the top infectious diseases specialist of California University, said, "It seems, barring any further surprises, that Omicron will help end the pandemic." According to Dr. Gandhi, Omicron's transmissibility is so high that it can easily infect a large number of masses and dominate the country, leaving no space for the delta variant to come into the light.

"Infection by the Omicron variant gives broad immunity to the other variants and therefore, a mild breakthrough will boost the immunity of the vaccinated individual and will provide a strong immunity against the Covid-19 infection. So, the doctor says that unless the world has another variant of concern which will be more virulent, it looks like Omicron will be the variant to get us from the pandemic to the endemic phase," Dr Gandhi quoted as saying.

