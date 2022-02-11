live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi To Kerala, India Sees Drop In Daily COVID Cases; Country Logs Over 67,000 Fresh Infections

India, for the past few days, has started to breathe easier with daily Covid positive cases continuing to fall. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

Even as India fights the third wave of COVID-19, cases from most of the states are seeing a major drop in the past few weeks. The national capital saw a marginal drop in daily numbers after the city registered 1,104 fresh Covid infections, a slight drop from 1,317 cases reported on the previous day. Kerala, too saw a drop in the daily infection numbers, according to the latest data, the city saw 18,420 cases and a test positivity rate of 22.31 per cent.

Meanwhile, the government has released revised guidelines for international travellers. According to the latest guidelines, travellers arriving in India won't have to undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine or an RT-PCR test on the eighth day from February 14, according to revised guidelines for international arrivals issued on Thursday.

There will be a random sampling of 2 per cent of International travellers from all countries on arrival. They can give their samples and will be allowed to leave the airport after that, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter. Instead of the seven-day home quarantine mandated earlier, all travellers will self-monitor their health for 14 days after their arrival. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

