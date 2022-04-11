live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Around 19 Crore People Under Lockdown As China Fights Its Worst COVID Battle

The battle against the novel coronavirus is not yet over for China, the country where first case of this deadly virus was reported in 2019. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

Even as the daily COVID counts in many countries see a downward trend, China continues to fight its worst-ever Covid-19 outbreak. According to the latest reports, around 19 crore people in 23 cities are now under full or partial lockdowns. In the latest, following the sudden spike in daily cases, China's manufacturing hub of Guangzhou closed itself to most arrivals from Monday.

According to the experts, the challenging part in managing the worsening COVID situation is that there is a surge in asymptomatic cases, which means not everyone is showing symptoms of the infection. This in return helps the virus to spread from one individual to another easily.

Shanghai has taken the brunt of the surge, with another 26,087 cases announced on Monday, only 914 of which showed symptoms. The city of 26 million is under a tight lockdown, with many residents confined to their homes for up to three weeks. From strict movement restrictions, mass testing and new quarantine centres, China's draconian rules to contain the virus spread is forcing people to lose control over their patience. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

