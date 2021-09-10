live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Pfizer, AstraZeneca Approved As Booster Jabs For COVID By UK

India recorded 43,263 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally now stands at 3,31,39,981. Follow this space for all the news updates on COVID-19.

As the fear of a possible third wave of COVID-19 looms large in India, the centre cautioned people against the upcoming festive season. Addressing a press conference,Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that despite a drop in the daily number of active coronavirus cases, people should not let their guards down as the second wave of the pandemic is yet to end. Urging the people to maintain proper COVID behaviour, Bhushan said, "People should be following all the Covid appropriate guidelines from maintaining social and physical distance to wearing a mask". He further cautioned the masses against the upcoming festive season starting Friday with the Ganesh Chaturthi and urged them to avoid mass gatherings and celebrate the occasions at a low-key level.

Meanwhile, India recorded 43,263 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally now stands at 3,31,39,981.

