live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Anticipating Third Wave of COVID-19, Mumbai Bans Mass Gatherings At Seafronts For Chhath Puja

Fear of Third Wave of COVID-19? Mumbai Bans Mass Gatherings At Seafronts For Chhath Puja

Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

Amid fears of a third wave of COVID-19 in India, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that any kind of mass gatherings at seafronts in Mumbai will be banned for Chhath Puja, as this can lead to massive transmission of the deadly coronavirus in the state. The BMC in its revised guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the states stated that "Considering the heavy crowd which generally gathers at seafronts in Mumbai for Chhath Puja, it would be difficult to adhere to the pandemic norms, especially social distancing. Therefore mass gatherings at sea fronts need to be avoided and the police department should ensure that there won't be such gatherings."

Meanwhile, The AY.4.2 lineage of the COVID-19 Delta Plus variant is wrecking havoc worldwide, it is currently on the rise on a global level. Some of the worst-hit countries are Russia and China, and a few cases of the same have been reported in India as well, sparking fear of an impending third wave of the pandemic in the country. Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES