Delhi Reports Big Drop in Covid Cases On Monday

Three deaths related to Covid were registered in the city in the last 24 hours.

Delhi on Monday reported 799 new Covid cases, a considerable decline from the previous day's count, which was 1,422 , as per the Delhi government health bulletin. During the same time, there were three deaths related to Covid were registered in the city. With this, Delhi's Covid death toll has risen to 26,182.

The city's Covid positivity rate has declined to 4.94 per cent, while the number of active cases is recorded at 5,369. Also, as many as 1,366 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Currently, 4,395 patients are being treated in home isolation, and there are 1,935 Covid containment zones in the city.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 190.48 Crore (1,90,48,54,263). More than12 lakh (12,07,787) vaccine doses have were administered on Monday, till 7 pm. In Delhi, 6,645 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

