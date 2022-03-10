live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Coronavirus Deaths Still 10 Times Higher In US, Says Fauci As Country Returns To Normalcy

As COVID-19 cases from around the world see a downward graph, countries are desperately trying to return to normal and live with COVID. However, a recent report has stated that this can be an immature step by the government of the US especially, considering COVID-19 deaths are still 10 times higher than those from the flu. "The shift to the next normal should not induce complacency, inaction, or premature triumphalism," experts quoted as saying.

The latest report stated that The US has a long way to go before the pandemic is over as deaths from Covid-19 remain far higher than seasonal respiratory viruses such as the flu. The warning over lifting the pandemic restrictions comes days after U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci warned that the world is nearly over the full-blown first phase of the pandemic, that the worst may be behind us, and that the world was "approaching normality."

