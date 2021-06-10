As the second wave of the pandemic refusing to ebb India on Wednesday reported 92596 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 29089069 while the number of active cases dropped to 1231415. The daily infections remained below one lakh for the second straight day. The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 353528 with 2219 more fatalities. The number of active cases has reduced to 1231415 comprising 4.23 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 94.55 per cent. A net decline of 72287 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in