As the second wave of the pandemic refusing to ebb, India on Wednesday reported 92,596 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 2,90,89,069, while the number of active cases dropped to 12,31,415. The daily infections remained below one lakh for the second straight day. The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 3,53,528 with 2,219 more fatalities. The number of active cases has reduced to 12,31,415, comprising 4.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 94.55 per cent. A net decline of 72,287 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 3,53,528 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,01,172 from Maharashtra, 32,099 from Karnataka, 27,765 from Tamil Nadu, 24,668 from Delhi, 21,425 from Uttar Pradesh, 16,460 from West Bengal, 15,219 from Punjab, and 13,257 from Chhattisgarh. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. For all the live updates follow this space.

(With inputs from agencies)