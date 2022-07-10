live

Maharashtra COVID Tally Crosses 8 Million Mark With 2,760 Fresh Cases In Single Day

COVID cases in India continue to rise with more than 18,000 cases recorded in 24 hours in India. Get all the latest COVID updates right here!

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states with COVID in India. With 2,760 new infections reported in a single day, the total COVID tally in the state has surpassed the 8 million mark. The state recorded 2,760 new infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases reported over the previous 26 months to 80,01,433. The fatalities in the state have reached 1,47,976, barely behind France, which ranks fourth on Worldometer data.

Maharashtra had touched the 79 lakh mark exactly a month ago, but the state maintained a strong rate of 97.62 per cent in addition to a low death rate of 1.84 per cent. Of the 36 districts in the state, Pune and Mumbai have been the most severely affected by Covid-19 over the past 26 months, both in terms of cases and fatalities.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally increased by 18,257 in a day to reach 4,36,22,651 while the number of active cases increased to 1,28,690, according to the updated data by the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday. With 42 more people succumbing to the disease, the death toll has climbed to 5,25,428, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active case count increased by 3,662 in a day and now comprises 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the health ministry said. According to the latest update, the daily positivity rate was 4.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.08 per cent, according to the health ministry.

LIVE UPDATES