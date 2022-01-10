live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron Led Third Wave May Peak by Jan-end, Daily Cases Could Reach 5Lakh, Experts Warn

The Omicron variant is the most transmissible strain of the novel coronavirus. It was first detected in South Africa on November 24, 2021. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

The Omicron triggered the third wave of COVID-19 in India may see a peak by the end of January or early next month, with daily cases touching 5 lakh, a US-based health expert warned the country amid a steady rise in the cases since past few weeks. The experts also added that, unlike the second wave, this time India's severity of the variant and the mortality of the virus infection will be less.

Speaking to the media, Dr Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and Chair of the Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington said, "You are entering the Omicron wave, as many countries around the world are, and we expect that there will be more cases per day at the peak than you had in April last year for the Delta wave, but Omicron is much less severe."

This comes at a time when the country is already dealing with a daily surge in cases from across the corners. Delhi and Maharashtra being the worst-hit states are witnessing a maximum number of daily positive cases. Taking cognizance of the situation, the state government has implemented strict COVID restrictions like night curfew, a yellow alert, and weekend curfew. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

