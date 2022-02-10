live

COVID-19 Live Updates: 'COVID Isn't Finished', WHO Chief Warns As Countries Lift Restrictions; Delhi Saw Marginal Rise In Cases

The WHO chief appealed for more support to fight the pandemic after his agency reported that case counts and deaths fell worldwide over the past week.

As countries like India, UK, USA, are slowly getting back to pre-covid days, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday warned that "COVID isn't finished with us," appealing for more support to fight the pandemic after his agency reported that case counts and deaths fell worldwide over the past week. This comes at a time when most of the countries are planning to uplift restrictions that were in place to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, launching a new $23 billion campaign to fund WHO's efforts to lead a fair rollout of COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines around the world, cautioned that "diseases know no borders" and the highly-transmissible omicron variant has shown that "any feeling of safety can change in a moment."

Meanwhile, Delhi saw a marginal rise in the daily coronavirus cases. According to the latest updates, the national capital logged 1,317 fresh Covid cases, against 1,114 cases reported on the previous day, as well as 13 deaths. The Covid positivity rate has come down to 2.11 per cent, while the active cases has also reduced to 6,304. With the Covid recovery rate climbing at 98.25 per cent, the active cases rate stands at 0.34 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

