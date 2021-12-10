live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Only 2 Out of 211 Samples Tested Positive For Omicron In Maharashtra

The highly mutated versions of COVID-19, Omicron reached India earlier this month. After the detection of new cases in the country associated with the Omicron variant, the government imposed stringent safety protocols including intensive testing of the foreign travellers at the airport on arrival. In a recent report, the BMC has stated that genome sequencing of 211 Covid-19 samples from Mumbai showed that only two of them were infected with the new Omicron variant, while nearly 89% had the Delta derivative and 11% the Delta variant. Delta variant was the dominant strain of the second wave of COVID-19 which ravaged India earlier this year.

Meanwhile, The number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Britain has nearly doubled in one day after a further 249 cases were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the UK total to 817. Follow TheHealthSite.com to get all the updates related to COVID-19 and its new variant Omicron from in and around the country.

