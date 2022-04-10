live

COVID-19 Live Updates: 67-Year-Old Vaccinated Man Tests Positive For XE Variant In Mumbai, Found To Be Asymptomatic

After last week's fiasco, officials have confirmed the first case of the Omicron XE variant of COVID. Read on to get all the latest COVID updates right here!

After much speculation over the first case of the XE variant, the government has confirmed that a 67-year-old man has tested positive for this type of Omicron variant. The news comes just three days after a significant blunder claiming a South African female film costume designer as the first Omicron XE infectee, only to be denied by the Centre afterwards.

Now, officials stated on Saturday that the first case of coronavirus variant Omicron XE was discovered in Mumbai and confirmed by the NCDC in Delhi.

The infectee is a 67-year-old man who travelled from Mumbai to Vadodara, Gujarat, on March 12 and developed a minor fever. His samples were sent to be sequenced, and the results, which were released on Saturday, revealed that it was Omicron XE.

He was thoroughly vaccinated with Covishied and is entirely asymptomatic and stable. According to preliminary findings, the Omicron XE variation is a cross between the BA.1 and BA.2 strains of Omicron and is responsible for increased viral transmission.

The government has stated that there is no need to be concerned because frequent changes in the genomic structure are a natural part of the life cycle of viruses but have recommended individuals to take all necessary safeguards.

