The COVID-19 crisis seems to be easing a bit in India. New cases have gone down significantly in the national capital, which was hit badly by the second wave. As lockdown was partially lifted in Delhi on Monday, the daily positivity rate fell to below 1 per cent (0.99 per cent). This is the lowest since March 19. The city’s positivity rate, the proportion of samples tested returning positive, on March 19 was 0.93 per cent, while the daily number of Covid cases on the day was 716. According to the World Health Organization, a positivity rate under 5 per cent indicates that the outbreak within a population is under control.

Meanwhile, the overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 170.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.54 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,264,380 and 594,568, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 28,047,534 cases.