The COVID-19 crisis seems to be easing a bit in India. New cases have gone down significantly in the national capital which was hit badly by the second wave. As lockdown was partially lifted in Delhi on Monday the daily positivity rate fell to below 1 per cent (0.99 per cent). This is the lowest since March 19. The city's positivity rate the proportion of samples tested returning positive on March 19 was 0.93 per cent while the daily number of Covid cases on the day was 716. According to the World Health Organization a positivity rate under 5 per