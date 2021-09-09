live

COVID-19 Live Updates: 'It's Not Over Yet', India Is Still Witnessing Second Wave, Warns Govt

COVID-19 Live Updates: WHO Extends Call For a Moratorium on COVID Booster Doses

On Thursday, India registered a staggering 37,875 new COVID-19 cases. the country's total tally now stands at 3,30,96,718. Follow the space for all the updates on COVID-19.

As schools reopen in many parts of the country, the U.S. is facing its most significant pediatric COVID-19 surge. According to the latest data, the weekly pediatric coronavirus cases surpassed 250,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic. "Not all the kids who tested positive for COVID-19 were in severe condition due to the infection, nearly 2,400 children were hospitalised nationwide with coronavirus in the seven days ending Tuesday, more than ever before," Global media quoted an official as saying. Speaking about the reason behind a spike in the pediatric coronavirus cases, the officials said that Covid-19 cases in children dipped early in the summer but quickly rose again and the contributory factors were both the highly transmissible and contagious Delta variant and because coronavirus vaccines are not authorized for children under 12.

This comes as India is already under the threat of another COVID-19 wave post-Ganesh Chaturthi which may see a rising number of mass gatherings in many parts of the country. The government has however cautioned people to not let their guard down and celebrate such occasions once the threat is over. On Thursday, India registered a staggering 37,875 new COVID-19 cases. the country's total tally now stands at 3,30,96,718. Follow the space for all the updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES