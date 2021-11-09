live

COVID-19 Live Updates: UK Sees 16% Decline in New Cases, US Welcomes Fully Vaccinated Foreign Travellers

US welcomes fully vaccinated international travellers

Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

The rate of new COVID-19 infections have reportedly fallen by 16.6 per cent the UK in the past week. According to the UK Health Security Agency, 32,322 new Covid-19 infections were registered on Monday. However, the number of coronavirus related deaths has increased by 8.2 per cent in the last one week. With 57 new deaths reported on Monday, the total 141,862 people have lost their lives in the country so far, as reported by news agencies.

NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard has urged citizens to get vaccinated to stay protected from both COVID and flu. "With the twin threat of COVID and flu, we are facing a winter like no other and so it is even more important for people to get their jabs - first vaccine, second dose, booster or influenza," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, the US has lifted travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign visitors. Former US President Donald Trump had put in place the travel ban prohibiting visitors from 33 countries, including Britain, much of Europe, China, Brazil and South Africa, in early 2020. President Joe Biden expanded the ban by early this year. Foreign air visitors are required proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter the United States. However, there are exemptions for travellers under age 18 and passengers from countries with low vaccination availability.

TRENDING NOW

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES