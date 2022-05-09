live

Signals of Fourth Wave of COVID-19? India Reports 3,207 New Cases, 29 Deaths In 24 Hours

Signals of Fourth Wave of COVID-19? India Reports 3,207 New Cases, 29 Deaths In 24 Hours

Is the current surge in COVID cases a sign of the fourth wave in India? Read on to find out!

Amid speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in India, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said that the country has registered 3,207 new cases of deadly coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. India's total tally now stands at 4,31,05,401. The death toll has also climbed to 5,24,093 with 29 fresh fatalities. However, the good news is that there is a minor dip in the active cases. According to the report, the active cases have dipped to 20,403.

Is the current surge in COVID cases a sign of the fourth wave in India? In a report, a team of researchers from IIT Kanpur had mentioned that a fourth wave is expected to hit India in the mid of June or early July, which may see its peak in August. But, talking about the current rise in cases, the government has stated that this spike in numbers cannot be considered a 4th wave of coronavirus pandemic, however, remaining vigilant is expected from everyone in the country.

Meanwhile, COVID restrictions in China have been extended over the continued rise in daily cases. A strict lockdown was imposed in China's biggest financial hub Shanghai earlier last month following a sudden spike in COVID cases. Beijing was also one of the worst-hit on the list. The government has closed gyms and entertainment venues, banned dine-in services at restaurants and shut scores of bus routes and almost 15% of its sprawling subway system in both the cities to contain the COVID spread. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

TRENDING NOW

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES