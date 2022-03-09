live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Managed COVID Situation Successfully, Now Will Focus On Ukraine, Says PM Modi

In the third wave of COVID-19 in India, the country managed to bring down the active cases drastically within weeks. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

As cases in India goes down sharply, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country's COVID situation is under control now. Attending an event at Pune's Symbiosis University, PM Modo said, "We successfully managed Covid, now the situation in Ukraine; we have evacuated our people safely ... Even big countries are facing difficulty in doing so, but it's India's increasing resilience that thousands of students have been evacuated." He further added, "It is due to India's growing influence that it has brought thousands of students from the war zone of Ukraine back to their motherland."

In the third wave of COVID-19 in India, the country managed to bring down the active cases drastically within weeks. Several steps by the central and the state government, too helped the nation fight the odds of this deadly virus infection. It is now, after more than two years since 2019 (the year when COVID had first emerged) that the country is getting back to 'normalcy'.

So, is COVID over? Experts have warned that what awaits us in the future is still uncertain, however, proper precautionary measures might help in the fight against this pandemic and help contain the COVID virus from spreading further. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES