COVID-19 Fourth Wave In India? Country Adds Over 7,000 New Cases In One Day

On Wednesday, India reported a total of 7,240 new COVID cases, taking the total tally to 4,31,97,522. At least 8 people have died in the past 24 hours due to the deadly infection.

Meanwhile, one of the worst-hit state in the second and the third wave of COVID-19, Maharashtra is also witnessing a steady spike in its daily cases. In the last 24 hours the city has registered a total of 1881 new cases, highest in one week. Taking cognizance of the deteriorating situation, the state government has made face masks compulsory in public places. On the other hand, Delhi also saw a sudden spike in its cases on Wednesday. According to the reports, the city logged 564 new cases.

Meanwhile, one of the worst-hit state in the second and the third wave of COVID-19, Maharashtra is also witnessing a steady spike in its daily cases. In the last 24 hours the city has registered a total of 1881 new cases, highest in one week. Taking cognizance of the deteriorating situation, the state government has made face masks compulsory in public places. On the other hand, Delhi also saw a sudden spike in its cases on Wednesday. According to the reports, the city logged 564 new cases.

